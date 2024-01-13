Mizuho Boosts First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $58.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 76.1% in the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 52,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

