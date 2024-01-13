Mizuho Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $27.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,013 shares of company stock worth $1,884,789. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

