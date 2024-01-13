Mizuho Raises Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KIM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.08.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

