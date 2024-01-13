Mizuho Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $470.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $400.00 to $470.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.07.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of META opened at $374.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $377.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.