Mizuho Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $132.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.22.

MAA stock opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average is $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 117.37%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

