Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Moderna by 84.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,677,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $105.95 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

