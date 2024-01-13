Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $834,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,708,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $578.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.65. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.10 and a 1 year high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,385.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 51.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

