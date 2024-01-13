MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.