MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sidoti upgraded MYR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.25.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.58. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $156.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 100,909.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 483,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,933,000 after acquiring an additional 483,354 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after acquiring an additional 128,881 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 757.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 92,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 51.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,389,000 after buying an additional 91,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,027,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

