NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

