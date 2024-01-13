National Bankshares Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$32.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

AC opened at C$18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.38. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.04 and a 52-week high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The firm had revenue of C$6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.08 billion. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.191453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jon Turner bought 2,250 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

