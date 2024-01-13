National Bankshares Trims Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Target Price to C$7.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$8.25 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.59.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

BTE opened at C$4.20 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.8598485 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

