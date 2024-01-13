National Bankshares Trims Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Target Price to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPG. TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.55.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.270636 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.82 per share, with a total value of C$99,997.06. In other news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,997.06. Insiders acquired a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.