Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $17.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Navient alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Navient

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 467,779 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Navient by 44.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $8,066,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Navient

(Get Free Report

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.