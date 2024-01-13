Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.96.

Get Navient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAVI

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.