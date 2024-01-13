Needham & Company LLC Boosts ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $24.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.15. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,100. 33.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 363.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 211.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ACM Research by 200.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 589,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

