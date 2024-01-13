Needham & Company LLC Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $140.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.45.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.69. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after buying an additional 139,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.