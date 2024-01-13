Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 5.0 %

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $155,442.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 624,387 shares of company stock worth $523,861. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

