NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $86.67 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 116,616 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,798 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

