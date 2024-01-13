Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.32.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,184 shares of company stock valued at $32,878,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

