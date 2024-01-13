NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 1,525.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,143,000 after purchasing an additional 260,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 172,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXRT opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $52.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 163.72%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.