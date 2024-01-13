Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.
Northern Technologies International Stock Performance
Shares of NTIC stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.
Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.
Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTIC shares. StockNews.com raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Northern Technologies International Company Profile
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
