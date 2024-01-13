Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Position Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,887 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nuvei by 681.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Nuvei by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Nuvei by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Nuvei by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.00%.

Nuvei Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Further Reading

