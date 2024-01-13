NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $19,354,368.64 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $547.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $553.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.58 and a 200-day moving average of $458.91.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.