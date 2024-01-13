Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OBE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.08. The stock has a market cap of C$709.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 104.26% and a return on equity of 54.75%. The business had revenue of C$200.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 0.7807167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.38 per share, with a total value of C$106,902.36. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.