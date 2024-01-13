Oene Mark Van Sells 31,012 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PACB opened at $6.71 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after buying an additional 3,187,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,344,000 after acquiring an additional 147,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after acquiring an additional 621,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

