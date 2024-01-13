Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $434.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $416.00 to $434.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $388.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.24. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $295.80 and a 12-month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

