Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

See Also

