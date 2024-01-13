Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,501 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,094,000 after buying an additional 337,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,029,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.63 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

