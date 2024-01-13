Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

