OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.36.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.