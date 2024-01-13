Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 133,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.50 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

