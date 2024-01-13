Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

