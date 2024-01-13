Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CASY opened at $287.52 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $289.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average of $263.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

