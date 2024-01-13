Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.