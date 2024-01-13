Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 292,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $195.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

