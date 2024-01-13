Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,453 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.48 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.