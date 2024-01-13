Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after buying an additional 197,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after buying an additional 356,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,791,000 after buying an additional 79,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $143.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

