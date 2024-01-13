Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.54 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aramark by 18.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

