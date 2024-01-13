Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.56 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.18.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

