Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $138.59 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.62.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

