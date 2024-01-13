Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.03 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.54. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $183.51.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

