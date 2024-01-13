Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.32.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,184 shares of company stock valued at $32,878,741. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

