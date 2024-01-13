Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 19.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,497 shares of company stock worth $1,721,497 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $176.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day moving average of $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $180.70.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.