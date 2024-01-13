Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RGA opened at $168.59 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $170.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.60.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

