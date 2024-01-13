Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,122 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 352,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

DAL opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

