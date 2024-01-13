Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,306 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,771 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $70.31 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.