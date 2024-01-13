Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 848,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,154,000 after buying an additional 67,146 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in DexCom by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

