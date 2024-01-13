Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,884 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.79. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.