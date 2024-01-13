Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 31,948 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,948 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $31.65 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

